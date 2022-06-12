(CBS4) – One person is in the hospital and another is facing felony charges after a gun went off accidentally at a small party in Superior over the weekend. Angel Serratos was arrested late Saturday morning, about 7 hours after the incident.
The victim is a 21-year-old man and Boulder County officials said he was critically hurt. He was placed in an intensive care unit at the hospital.
Partygoers were allegedly drinking alcohol and playing with a handgun when the gun suddenly discharged just after 3:30 a.m. Two people who were at the party took the victim to the hospital.
Serratos, 22, lives at the apartment where the party took place. It’s located at 1995 East Coalton Road. Authorities said he left right after the shooting and police tracked him down and arrested him in Commerce City.
The charges Serratos now faces include assault, tampering with evidence and prohibited use of a weapon.