CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man pulled a knife on Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday night after they stopped to assist him. The man, described as in his late 20s or early 30s, had struck a large rock and his car was broken down at 650 Main Street in Silver Plume just after 11 p.m.

One deputy stopped to offer assistance and called for additional support. When the additional deputy arrived, the man started to become agitated and produced a knife.

According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, the man refused to put down the “large knife.” That’s when police officers from Georgetown and Idaho Springs arrived at the scene, as well as gaming agents from nearby gambling towns.

Officers negotiated with the man for about an hour, trying to get him out of the car. Deputies broke a window and tried to open the door and take the knife away, but that didn’t work.

They fired bean bag rounds at the man and fired a taser at him but the man did not drop the knife. That’s when the man tried to stab an officer outside the passenger window and deputies fired multiple shots.

The man started stabbing himself and that’s when officers pulled him out of the car and tried to render first aid. The man did not survive.

“It seems like officers and deputies did everything they could to figure out what he needed, tried to help him. Nothing worked,” said Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.