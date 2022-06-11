LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect as part of a long-term narcotics investigation on Friday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Leonel Perera-Delacruz and a K9 team responded to the scene.
The K9 indicated to the order of a controlled substance inside the vehicle and a search of the vehicle revealed suspected cocaine.
After the traffic stop, detectives obtained a search warrant and searched a residence in the 1800 block of North Whitcomb in Fort Collins. Suspected cocaine was located there as well.
Combined with the traffic stop, more than 7 pounds of cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of more than $250,000.
Perera-Delacruz was booked into the Larimer County Jail on several charges including possession of intent to distribute, unlawful possession of cocaine, criminal impersonation and failure to drive in a single lane (weaving).
Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.