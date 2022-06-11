BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A hiker was rescued from Anemone Trail on Saturday morning due to a heat-related illness. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the hiker was reporting trouble just before 10 a.m.
A City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks ranger arrived first on scene and provided medical treatment to the patient, a 31-year-old female from Louisville. She was brought down the trail via litter to an ambulance.
Rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Sunshine Fire Protection District, Boulder Rural Fire Protection District, Mountain View Fire Protection District and City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks assisted.
Afternoon highs climbed into the 90s in Denver, on the eastern plains and Western Slope on Saturday.