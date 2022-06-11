DENVER (CBS4)– Record-tying heat in Denver had people searching for ways to cool off. Denver tied its earliest calendar day for 100 degrees on Saturday.
Confluence Park is a hot spot (no pun intended) for people to go to cool off in the city. Dozens were there in the water, taking a dip to beat the June heat.
People were tubing and splashing around in the water on Saturday afternoon.
“We’re having a picnic. It’s nice! I wish there was more shade but it’s good,” said one person.
Health experts urge people to drink a lot of water and stay hydrated during hot days. Heat stroke is especially dangerous for older adults and children.