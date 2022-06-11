DENVER (CBS4) – One of the hottest days so far this year is on tap for the state of Colorado, even in the mountains. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s and low 100s in Denver, on the eastern plains and western slope. We’ll see mostly 80s in the mountains. If you want to find anything cooler you’ll have to climb up to 10,000 feet or higher in elevation.

Denver’s record is 100 degrees set on June 11, 2013. That happens to be the earliest 100 degree reading in Denver’s climate record. We have our high set for 98 at DIA and 99 downtown, but we could hit 100 if the clouds don’t get too thick this afternoon.

We will see some clouds build into the afternoon and early evening, and in a few spots, we’ll see a quick gusty shower or storm pop up. But most people will stay dry today with very hot afternoon highs.

On Sunday it will remain hot with a slightly better chance for a few afternoon showers and storms. Afternoon highs will be about 2 to 5 degrees cooler. Then on Monday we bounce right back up to temps similar to today’s before a cold front drops us back to near normal on Tuesday. There is a chance to see some strong thunderstorms with the cold front so we will keep a close eye on that possibility for you.