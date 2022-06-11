DENVER(CBS)- Our early summer heatwave kicks off the weekend with a bang! The record high for Saturday was 100 degrees set in 2013. The top temp for Denver at DIA managed to tie 100 easily. This is also ties for the earliest in the season that Denver has ever hit 100 degrees! That old record was also in 2013!
Across Colorado our viewers felt the Saturday sizzle with several triple digit temps scattered across eastern and western Colorado. Including 102 degrees in Greeley and 104 degrees in Springfield down in the southeastern corner of the state.
The heatwave is locked in over the Rockies with a strong high pressure ridge that will keep high temperatures close to record levels thru Monday.
Denver has a good chance of possibly tying the record highs on both Sunday and Monday.
There will be a little heat relief coming in by Tuesday with a weak low pressure trough grazing by Colorado. This will cool temps by about 10 to 15 degrees briefly by mid week.
But, the temperature dip will be short lived as another warming ridge beefs up by Thursday into next weekend.