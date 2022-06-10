FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University’s board of governors announced on Friday that Rick Miranda will serve as the university’s interim president. This comes after Joyce McConnell resigned her position as president on Thursday.
Miranda is the chief academic officer for the CSU system. He will serve as interim president starting July 1 during a national search for a permanent president. Miranda will not apply for the permanent position.
“Few people have the deep understanding of all aspects of CSU academics and operations that Dr. Miranda brings to the table,” Board of Governors chair Kim Jordan said in a statement. “He has a strong personal dedication to the people and programs that make CSU a great university, coupled with a deep commitment to ensuring the campus is welcoming for all Coloradans. The Board has great confidence in his ability to lead thoughtfully and maintain the university’s momentum through the transition to a new president.”
The board also will establish a Presidential Search Advisory Committee that will include faculty, staff, student, and community representation.
McConnell resigned her position on Thursday. She had served as president since 2019. Her last day will be June 30.