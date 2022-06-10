GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Garfield County Corrections security guard was jogging in New Castle on Sunday when she was attacked by a former prisoner. Rifle resident Lonnie Nielsen has been arrested and faces first-degree attempted murder charges, assault and obstruction of a peace officer.
Nielsen, 40, remains in custody on a $1 million bond.
The security guard worked closely with Nielsen when he was serving 20 years for murder in Garfield County. Some staff has reported that he had a growing fascination with the security guard.
She was jogging on Sunday in a secluded area at Rollie Gordon Park when Nielsen allegedly struck her with a crowbar.
The victim was able to convince Niesen to leave the scene and she returned home to report the incident, which led to his arrest. The corrections officer received several stitches at the hospital.