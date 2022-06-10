DENVER (CBS4) – The High Line Canal Conservancy will be raising money and awareness for the 71-mile long trail during weeklong Walk For The Canal. All Coloradans are encouraged to walk, run, stroll, roll, ride, glide, or stride on the Canal trail during the week of June 20 – 26, 2022, and at the same time raise some money to help pay for improvements along the greenway.

“We’ve started a lot of our work in the northeast sections, up in Northeast Denver and Aurora,” said Harriet Crittenden LaMair, Executive Director of the High Line Canal Conservancy. “A series of interpretive signs, some cottonwood bench seating, there will be a bridge put in at 8th Avenue.”

The Conservancy is planning a week full of fun activities at different spots along the canal.

6/20 Mental Health Monday

8:30 a.m. Birding Walk Centennial

5:00 p.m. Dork Dancing Denver

6/21 Summer Solstice Tuesday

7:30 a.m. Summer Solstice Walk Cherry Hills Village

7:00 p.m. Summer Solstice Walk Arapahoe County

6/22 Water Quality Wednesday

10:00 a.m. Wellness Walk Denver

5:00 p.m. Water Quality Cleanup Littleton

6/23 Trees + Trails Thursday

4:30 p.m. Trees + Trails Walk Aurora

4:30 p.m. Trees + Trails Walk Arapahoe County

6/24 Feel Good Friday

7:30 a.m. Aurora Trail Connections Walk Aurora

6/25 Dogs & Donuts Saturday

9:00 a.m. Dogs & Donuts Event Denver

6/26 Walk the Canal Sunday

7:30 a.m. How To Walk The Canal Walk Littleton

8:00 a.m. How To Walk The Canal Walk Littleton

“Saturday will be really special at Bible Park, and we encourage so many people to come. Dogs & Donuts. We’ll have donuts for the dogs and for the people,” Crittenden LaMair explained. “On Sunday, we’re going to have a guided walk up Waterton Canyon with some walking experts and naturalists who will be giving you tools and tips on how to walk all 71-miles, while also enjoying that spectacular open space.”

The goal, throughout the week, is to raise $71,000. The money will go toward projects that the Conservancy has identified to make the greenway safer, more accessible, and more engaging.

“You’ll see additional way finding signage going out this year. I think there are about 15 already installed and more to come. And tree planting in various sections in the City and County of Denver, and also in Arapahoe County,” Crittenden LaMair said.

The High Line Canal Conservancy is getting ready to celebrate the completion of a second major underpass. It runs under Parker Road where it connects to Mississippi Avenue. The new underpass allows trail users continuity without having to cross 6-lanes of traffic to pick up the trail again. That project was largely paid for with federal grant money, and there are already three more passes in the works, one at I-70, one at Santa Fe, and one at Yale and Holly.

“Walk for the Canal encourages Coloradans to get moving outdoors,” Crittenden LaMair said.

You can take part in Walk for the Canal by registering as an individual or a team, get out and raise money among friends and family, or make a donation, and then spend some time enjoying and exploring the High Line Canal trail.

LINKS Walk for the Canal | High Line Canal Conservancy