Filed Under:Colorado News, Westminster News

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado has two dozen new Colorado State Patrol troopers on the road. Gov. Jared Polis helped swear in 24 cadets in Westminster on Thursday.

The cadets graduated after undergoing 29 weeks of training. They now move onto the Field Training Program for at least two months before they are on their own.