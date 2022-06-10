DENVER (CBS4)– This weekend children ages 4-18 can play ball with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Play Ball event is an effort to encourage young people to engage in baseball or softball-related activities.
The event is free and starts at 11 a.m. at Coors Field. There is no experience necessary but kids are urged to wear athletic clothing, bring water and sunscreen and, of course, have a lot of fun.
All participants will receive a free play bat and ball set to take home.
LINK: Rockies PLAY Ball Event