Colorado Health Department: More Than 1,800 Adults And Kids Need Re-VaccinationsNearly a year's worth of vaccinations in Aurora, Denver, Centennial and Englewood need to be repeated, CPDHE stated in a press release Wednesday.

Colorado's High UV Index Raises Skin Cancer ThreatAs we head into the summer months, it's a reminder we need to be extra vigilant about: skin cancer in Colorado.

UCHealth Home Run Derby At Coors Field Raises Money For American Cancer SocietyThere was a home run derby at Coors Field, and CBS4 Morning Anchor Dominic Garcia was among those who participated and got to step up to the plate for some swings and some hits.

'There’s A Lot Of Grief': Yoga Helping People In Colorado With Traumatic Brain InjuriesThe River Yoga is hosting Yoga on the Rocks in June, and it's donating $1 of every ticket sold to a nonprofit called Love Your Brain.

Cancer Survivor In Colorado Promotes Awareness, Spreads Resources So Others Don't Feel Alone In Their StruggleSarah Wartell's family kept her spirits high after a sudden cancer diagnosis that she wasn’t prepared for. As an advocate now, she is urging others to seek help if they feel they're being misdiagnosed.

Flu Symptoms Could Be Worse Than COVID Symptoms Right Now In ColoradoThis year, Coloradans saw the flu season peak between the end of March and mid-April when typically the peak happens around January.