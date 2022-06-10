DENVER (CBS4)– City leaders from across the Western Hemisphere will convene in Denver next April for the first-ever Cities Summit of the Americas. The announcement came from the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
On Thursday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis celebrated the selection of Denver. The event will draw thousands of elected officials and business leaders from Latin America to find ways to collaborate on everything from climate change to job creation.
“This is an exciting opportunity for the City of Denver, for the State of Colorado, for communities across our state, to showcase what it means to be a world-class city and a world-class state on the international scale and to play our part in taking those collaborations to the next level,” said Polis.
The summit will also feature an expo showcasing companies that provide goods and services aimed at helping communities respond to the challenges they face.