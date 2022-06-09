DENVER (CBS4)– Xcel Energy is adding all-electric bucket trucks to its fleet. It is the first energy company in the nation to do so.
The zero-emission trucks will help maintain the electric system and respond to outages after storms.
“We’re proud to be the first energy company in the United States to add all-electric bucket trucks to our fleet,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy, in a statement. “By adding these clean energy vehicles to our fleet, Xcel Energy is demonstrating its commitment to leading the clean energy transition by becoming a net-zero energy provider for all our customers’ energy needs – electricity, heating and transportation, while also helping shape the electrification of the truck industry, which complements our overall vision to provide 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.”
Xcel Energy will roll out the first truck in the Twin Cities later this month and the second truck will be delivered to Denver at the end of this year.