OXON HILL, MD – JUNE 1: 12 year old Vikram Raju from Denver, Colorado, reacts after spelling a word correctly during the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort on June 1, 2022 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. 234 spellers are competing in the first fully in-person Bee since 2019. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman will also give Vikram a special Aurora scholar recognition. The 12-year-old attends Aurora Quest K-8.
OXON HILL, MD – JUNE 2: (L-R) The two final competitors remaining in the final round, 12-year-old Vikram Raju from Denver, Colorado slaps hands with 14-year-old Harini Logan from San Antonio, Texas as they compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort on June 2, 2022 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. 234 spellers are competing in the first fully in-person Bee since 2019. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Vikram said he hopes to return to the competition next year after taking second in the Scripps National Spelling Bee’s first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker last week.