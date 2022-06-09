ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Tyler Condit has been sentenced to 38 years in the Department of Corrections for the murder of Joseph Elsey, 22, of Arvada. Condit, 33, was found guilty of second-degree murder, tampering with a deceased body and two counts of tampering with physical evidence on May 5.
It began just before midnight on Aug. 29, 2020 when police officers responded to an apartment located at 6426 Simms St. #76. Friends said the last time they heard from Elsey had been five days before.
Officers gained access to the apartment and said there was a large amount of evidence to indicate a violent act had occurred. Investigators processed the apartment for the next few days where they took blood samples. Officers later also recovered a green Toyota 4 Runner that smelled of bleach.
Condit was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020 and faced multiple charges including murder.
On the morning of Sept. 6, 2020, the body of Elsey was located in Clear Creek County after nearly two weeks of being exposed to the elements.
According to prosecutors, “At trial, jurors heard expert testimony that Elsey was stabbed in the neck and that other injuries to his body indicated defensive wounds. Condit, who testified in the trial, maintained that during an argument with the victim, Elsey threatened Condit with a knife and was ultimately struck by his own knife and quickly expired.”