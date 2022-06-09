DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s former secretary of state and Mesa County’s former county clerk were appointed Thursday to be election advisers in the western Colorado county after a judge barred indicted clerk Tina Peters from overseeing this year’s elections there. Former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams and former Mesa County clerk Sheila Reiner, now the county’s treasurer, both Republicans, will assist and advise county elections director Brandi Bantz for the June 28 primary “as needed”, Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.
Peters is being prosecuted for allegedly providing unauthorized access to voting equipment, a breach that led to a public release of sensitive information. She has denied the charges, calling them politically motivated.
Peters has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists following the lead of former President Donald Trump, and is running for the GOP nomination for secretary of state.
Last month, Judge Valerie Robison appointed Bantz to oversee this year’s elections after finding that Peters and her deputy failed to follow orders of the secretary of state and election law, neglected their duties by failing to take steps to protect confidential information, and lied.
Bantz, Williams and Reiner also worked together last year after Williams was appointed to step in and oversee Mesa County elections instead of Peters.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)