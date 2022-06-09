JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi-truck that caught fire shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Thursday night near the C-470 exit. Authorities say the semi was coming down from the mountains.
All eastbound traffic was re-routed at Morrison until crews were able to open one lane. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the two right lanes remain closed as of 8 p.m.
@coloradodot assisting with traffic control. Working on getting the left lane open.
Driver of the semi is reported to be injured, possibly by an exploding tire. https://t.co/Uzj2l31nfb
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) June 10, 2022
The semi driver suffered an injury possibly due to an exploding tire.