Filed Under:I-70, I-70 Closed, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi-truck that caught fire shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Thursday night near the C-470 exit. Authorities say the semi was coming down from the mountains.

All eastbound traffic was re-routed at Morrison until crews were able to open one lane. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the two right lanes remain closed as of 8 p.m.

The semi driver suffered an injury possibly due to an exploding tire.

 