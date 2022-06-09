DENVER (CBS4) – More than 20 years after “Moulin Rouge” topped box offices, Moulin Rouge the Broadway musical is now showing on stage at the Buell Theater in Denver. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts calls the 10-time Tony Award winning production’s visit to the mile high city one of its biggest shows of the season.

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas gained access into the theater ahead of Thursday’s opening performance and was able to see why audiences are captivated by the set alone before the production even begins.

“The red brilliance of the stage, and the history of Moulin Rouge is so exciting,” said Mary Smith, a ticket holder for the first show. “There’s a lot of detail and beautiful color, which is exactly what people who came to the show are expecting.”

As the audience makes their way into the theater they are welcomed by a beautiful red set filled with small details, a giant elephant, a windmill and hundreds of dazzling lightbulbs that immerse the audience into France of decades ago.

Cast members, dressed in suits, corsets and other seductive wardrobes. While Moulin Rouge is known for music, lust and thrill, the performing cast promises the show also comes with a storyline of love and freedom.

“Audiences are going to feel like they blinked and its over,” said Courtney Reed, the lead actress in the production.

Conor Ryan, the lead actor, told CBS4 the production draws in audiences like few other shows can.

“There’s just something different, electrically and spiritually, about being together in a theater when the lights go down and we all have this shared experience,” Ryan said.

Moulin Rouge touched on historical figures of decades ago in France while also incorporating modern music that promises to resonate with audiences of all generations.

“It is so high energy from start to finish,” Reed said. “So much of performing is a shared experience.”

“I think that is what theater is really about. It is about community. It is a dialogue between us on stage and you in the audience,” Ryan said.

Moulin Rouge’s cast also featured an Aurora native. Andres Quintero was recently surprised by CBS4’s staff when he was reunited with his former teacher who inspired him to chase his dreams of acting. The cast told CBS4 they are looking forward to Coloradans experiencing the tale of Moulin Rouge in a way they never have before.

“You are in for a spectacular night, an explosive evening of all your favorite pop songs. Gorgeous cancan dancers and chorus boys, and at the core of the show it is a love story,” Ryan said.

Moulin Rouge is in Denver through Jan. 26. For more information on tickets online.