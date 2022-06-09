FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University’s President Joyce McConnell and the university have decided to part ways. McConnell was hired in 2019.
McConnell is also a former provost at West Virginia University. During her three years at CSU, she faced some allegations of racial bias.
CSU made national headlines in September 2019 after a social media post showing four CSU students in blackface with arms crossed with the caption “Wakanda forevaa” – a reference to the movie Black Panther – went viral.
McConnell later faced backlash when she informed students that the freshmen in blackface didn’t violate school policies and were protected under free speech.
CSU and McConnell mutually agreed to part ways.