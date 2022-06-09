Colorado Avalanche Return To Practice; Players Soak Up Family Time Ahead Of Stanley Cup FinalThe Colorado Avalanche are back on the ice for practice, while also enjoying every moment they can with family ahead of the Stanley Cup Final.

Dismayed Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi Wears Avs Jersey After Losing Bet With Denver Mayor Michael HancockThe mayor of Edmonton, Alberta remained true to the bet he accepted from Denver's own.

Dalton Risner Says Russell Wilson Better Than Advertised, Broncos Have Already Installed Entire OffenseWhile we are just in June, Russell Wilson has already made his mark on his new team. Dalton Risner says that he's has been better than advertised, as both a leader and teammate.

Captain's Crunch: Gritty Gabriel Landeskog Leads Colorado Avalanche To Stanley Cup FinalGabriel Landeskog radiates cool as the longtime leader of a Colorado Avalanche team headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.

How Do The Avalanche Stack Up Against The Remaining Eastern Conference Teams?We don't know which Eastern Conference team the Avs will face in the Stanley Cup Final just yet, but let's take a look at the possible matchups.

Where The Broncos Will Play 'Will Be Issue No. 1' On Walton Family's PlateThe amount of money spent on the Denver Broncos will likely be a record for a bit, but the way things are going, another big sports team buy will exceed $4.65 billion.