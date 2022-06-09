GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — Law enforcement personnel in Greeley are on the lookout for 27-year-old Luis Mendez-Mayorga whom they allege stabbed a couple after Mayorga made “cat-calls” at the woman and was confronted by her male companion.
The incident occurred at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln Park near downtown Greeley, the Greeley Police Department (GPD) stated in a press release.
The 20-year-old woman and her 29-year-old male companion received minor stab wounds, per GPD. They were treated at the scene and released.
However, GPD described Mendez-Mayorga as armed and dangerous, and advised citizens to not approach him. GPD stated that several officers “dedicated a significant amount of time in the Lincoln Park and downtown areas throughout the remainder of the night and next morning attempting to locate Mendez-Mayorga without success.”
A search of online court records shows a similar incident involving Mendez-Mayorga occurred two days before Wednesday night’s. Mendez-Mayorga was arrested and booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted assault on a peace office while in custody, attempted robbery, and felony menacing. He posted a $5,000 personal recognize bond and was released from jail on Tuesday.
GPD asks anyone who sees Mendez-Mayorga to call 9-1-1.