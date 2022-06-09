LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The threat of fire forced the city of Lakewood to cancel its Independence Day fireworks show. City officials say the Big Boom Bash originally scheduled for July 2 will not go on.
“The city is exploring other options to celebrate our nation’s independence and bring the community together in 2023,” officials stated in a news release.
The city reminds residents all fireworks are illegal in the city including sparklers and smoke bombs. Violators could be fined up to $2,650.
Lakewood joins a growing list of entities in the decision to cancel fireworks displays.
Englewood, Littleton and Sheridan will host a family festival without fireworks. The festival is planned for July 4 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cornerstone and Belleview Parks. Food trucks, face painting and vendors will be on site.
“A lot of thought went into this decision by all of our event partners,” said Christina Underhill, Director, Parks, Recreation, Library and Golf for the City of Englewood. “At the end of the day, with the current drought conditions and long-term forecast, we proactively moved forward planning an event that would include more activities and fun, rather than fireworks. This year will have more of a festival feel.”
Personal fireworks will not be allowed.