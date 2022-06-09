DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Board of Education will receive final recommendations on statewide standards for teaching social studies on Thursday. One divisive issue is whether to include references to LGBTQ+ people at all grade levels, as well as how to address diversity and discrimination in teaching civics in public schools.
A state law passed in 2019 requires the inclusion of matters specifically relating to American minorities when teaching civil government in public schools. That includes minorities of an ethnic, sexual and religious nature.
Now the state school board is grappling with how to implement the requirement. The board hopes to finalize and adopt the social studies standards by the end of the year.