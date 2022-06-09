(CBS4) — The mayor of Edmonton, Alberta remained true to the bet he accepted from Denver’s own ahead of what would become the Colorado Avalanche sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.
Mayor Michael B. Hancock reached out to Mayor Amarjeet Sohi of Edmonton on Twitter ahead of the series. Hancock proposed loser of the series sport the opposing city’s team jersey.
The Western Conference Finals start TONIGHT, Avs fans! Our @Avalanche are four wins away from making it to the Stanley Cup, but we know they got this.
Hey @AmarjeetSohiYEG, friendly wager? Losing team’s mayor wears the winning team’s jersey at a public event? #FindAWay #GoAvsGo
— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) May 31, 2022
Mayor Sohi was quick to oblige Mayor Hancock’s wager.
You’re on, @MayorHancock, and I’m sure you’ll look great in @EdmontonOilers blue and orange after we sweep the Avs. 🏆😇 #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/4SxAxs0o2i pic.twitter.com/be8rMlmYl3
— Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) May 31, 2022
Most of us know the results of the series by now, and Mayor Sohi — with some evident dismay — showed Wednesday he was a great sport and wore a sharp-looking Avs home jersey at his Edmonton office.
Sohi even wished the Avs good luck in the Stanley Cup Final.
Sigh. A deal’s a deal. @MayorHancock, this one’s for you. 😅
Best of luck to the @Avalanche as they move forward in the playoffs, and thank you to the kind folks at @Unitedsport1928 for obliging my jersey request. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GsJ52jJ8Gr
— Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) June 9, 2022
