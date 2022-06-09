CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

(CBS4) — The mayor of Edmonton, Alberta remained true to the bet he accepted from Denver’s own ahead of what would become the Colorado Avalanche sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

(credit: Amarjeet Sohi’s Twitter account)

Mayor Michael B. Hancock reached out to Mayor Amarjeet Sohi of Edmonton on Twitter ahead of the series. Hancock proposed loser of the series sport the opposing city’s team jersey.

Mayor Sohi was quick to oblige Mayor Hancock’s wager.

Most of us know the results of the series by now, and Mayor Sohi — with some evident dismay — showed Wednesday he was a great sport and wore a sharp-looking Avs home jersey at his Edmonton office.

Sohi even wished the Avs good luck in the Stanley Cup Final.

