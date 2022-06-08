(CBS4) — There was a home run derby at Coors Field Tuesday, and Morning Anchor Dominic Garcia was among those who participated and got to step up to the plate for some swings and some hits.
The day at the ballpark was a charity event, also serving as a bucket list item for Garcia. UC Health organized the event in support of American Cancer Society.
A group cancer survivors, local media people and Denver Broncos players all gathered for the home run derby. Depending on where you hit it the ball determined how much money each hitter earned for the fundraiser. Luckily, home runs weren’t necessary to raise money.
Dominic was paired with Sarah Wartell, a woman who was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer last year. She’s 10 months out of treatment, and she hopes her story inspires others going through the same thing.
“Just keep going,” Wartell told CBS4. “One breath at a time. One day at a time. One CAT scan, one lab at a time. Just have grace and compassion for yourself, and keep going.”
The final total raised was $255,000. That money will all benefit to American Cancer Society.