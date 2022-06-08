DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has paused off-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics operated by the Colorado Alliance for Health Equity and Practice’s Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity due to improper temperature tracking and techniques during transport.

As a consequence, nearly a year’s worth of vaccinations in Aurora, Denver, Centennial and Englewood need to be repeated, CPDHE stated in a press release Wednesday.

At this time, 1,810 adults and children over the age of 5 should be re-vaccinated – some more than once.

The total number of impacted patients could change as CDPHE works through the clinics’ records.

Compliance issues occurred as Moderna, Pfizer, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines were transported to 63 off-site clinics conducted between February 27, 2021, and January, 16, 2022, per CDPHE.

On April 22, 2022, CDPHE staff identified the compliance issues at one of the off-site clinics. Those compliance issues included the use of non-approved vaccinate transport units, improperly packed vaccines, and insufficient monitoring and logging of vaccine temperatures during transport and while stored at the off-site clinics.

“All patients who received COVID-19 vaccine during specific off-site clinics held by the Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity should be revaccinated,” CDPHE stated. “Vaccines not stored properly may be less effective and, in the absence of appropriate temperature logs, CDC and CDPHE believe revaccination is appropriate. There are no negative side effects associated with receiving an invalid dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The only risk associated with an invalid dose is that it does not offer protection from COVID-19 the way a valid dose does, and the efficacy of the doses administered cannot be confirmed. CDPHE encourages those affected to talk with their health care provider about any concerns or questions about revaccination, but it’s not required.”

The affected clinic locations and dates:

02/27/2021 Stampede 2430 S. Havana St., Aurora, CO 80014

03/17/2021 Disciple Mission Church of Denver 8390 E. Hampden Ave, Aurora, CO 80231

03/21/0221 Denver Hamere Noah Kidane-Mihret Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Cathedral Church 10801 E. Mississippi Ave. #3102, Aurora, CO 80012

03/27/2021 Stampede 2430 S. Havana St., Aurora, CO 80014

04/03/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. Aurora, CO 80012

04/10/2021 Shri Shirdi SaiBaba Temple of Rockies 10250 E Easter Ave., Centennial, CO 80112

04/10/2021 Denver Sikh Gurudwara 7275 S. Lima St., Englewood, CO 80112

04/11/2021 Hindu Temple of the Rockies 7201 S. Potomac St., Centennial, CO 80112

04/14/2120 Disciple Mission Church of Denver 8390 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, CO 80231

04/15/2021 Shri Shirdi SaiBaba Temple of Rockies 10250 E. Easter Ave., Centennial, CO 80112

04/16/2021 Second Chance Center & Zion Temple 224 Potomac St., Aurora, CO 80011

04/17/2021 New Life Church 15051 E. Iliff Ave., Aurora, CO 80014

04/18/2021 Denver Hamere Noah Kidane-Mihret Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Cathedral Church 10801 E. Mississippi Ave. #3102, Aurora, CO 80012

04/23/2021 Second Chance Center & Zion Temple 224 Potomac St., Aurora, CO 80011

04/24/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

04/24/2021 Colorado Korean Association 2851 S. Parker, Aurora, CO 80014

04/25/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. Aurora, CO 80012

04/30/2021 Second Chance Center & Zion Temple 224 Potomac St., Aurora, CO 80011

05/01/2021 Stampede 2430 S Havana St., Aurora, CO 80014

05/02/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

05/07/2021 Second Chance Center & Zion Temple 224 Potomac St., Aurora, CO 80011

05/08/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

05/09/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

05/14/2021 Second Chance Center & Zion Temple 224 Potomac St., Aurora, CO 80011

05/15/2021 Shri Shirdi SaiBaba Temple of Rockies 10250 E. Easter Ave., Centennial, CO 80112

05/16/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

05/21/2021 Second Chance Center & Zion Temple 224 Potomac St., Aurora, CO 80011

05/22/2021 Colorado Korean Association 2851 S. Parker, Aurora, CO 80014

05/23/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

05/26/2021 Second Chance Center & Zion Temple 224 Potomac St., Aurora, CO 80011

05/28/2021 Second Chance Center & Zion Temple 224 Potomac St., Aurora, CO 80011

06/02/2021 Second Chance Center & Zion Temple 224 Potomac St., Aurora, CO 80011

06/04/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora CO 80012

06/06/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora CO 80012

06/09/2021 Second Chance Center & Zion Temple 224 Potomac St., Aurora, CO 80011

06/11/2021 Second Chance Center & Zion Temple 224 Potomac St., Aurora, CO 80011

06/12/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

06/12/2021 El Paseo Colorado 15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

06/13/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

06/18/2021 Second Chance Center & Zion Temple 224 Potomac St., Aurora, CO 80011

06/19/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

06/20/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

06/23/2021 Second Chance Center & Zion Temple 224 Potomac St., Aurora, CO 80011

06/26/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

06/27/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

06/30/2021 Second Chance Center & Zion Temple 224 Potomac St., Aurora, CO 80011

07/10/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

07/11/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

07/17/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

07/17/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

07/24/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

07/31/2021 Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

10/16/2021 RCCG Dayspring Center 15801 E. Centretech Circle, Aurora, CO 80011

10/29/2021 Second Home Community Center 10730 E. Iliff Ave., Aurora, CO 80014

11/11/2021 Denver Jewish Day School 2450 S. Wabash St., Denver, CO 80231

11/13/2021 Disciple Mission Church of Denver 8390 E. Hampden Ave, Denver, CO 80231

11/14/2021 Denver Sikh Gurudwara 7275 S. Lima St., Englewood, CO 80231

12/02/2021 Disciple Mission Church of Denver 8390 E. Hampden Ave, Denver, CO 80231

12/05/2021 Temple Emmanuel 51 Grape St., Denver, CO 80220

12/05/2021 Denver Sikh Gurudwara 7275 S. Lima St., Englewood, CO 80231

01/09/2022 H-Mart 5036 W. 92nd Ave., Westminster, CO 80031

01/09/2022 Denver Sikh Gurudwara 7275 S. Lima St. Englewood, CO 80231

01/16/2022 H-Mart 2751 S. Parker Road, Aurora, CO 80014

The health department is directly notifying patients who received vaccinations at the off-site clinics during this time period. It is also arranging free vaccination clinics of its own in the affected communities. Dates and times of those free clinics were not provided.

CDPHE suggested patients receive a new dose as soon as possible, with a few exceptions related to patients’ age, general health, and time since most recent vaccine dose. The agency recommended an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity’s permanent clinic location in Denver at 5250 Leetsdale Drive, Unit 110, was determined to be fully compliant with all vaccine storage and temperature logging requirements. CPDHE staff conducted on-site visits to the permanent clinic location in April 2021 and April 2022. It was during the latter visit that the off-site compliance issues were discovered, , CDPHE told CBS4.

Following CDPHE’s procedural alert, Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity adjusted its operations at off-site clinics and has since hosted three of them on April 15, May 2, and May 7. Patients vaccinated at these clinics do not need to be revaccinated.