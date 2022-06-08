DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have long been owned by Pat Bowlen. It’s a name fans have come to know and love as he spent time with the team and coaches, but did so much behind-the-scenes as well. With new ownership on deck, we wanted to know how a successful owner manages a team of this size and why ownership is so important.

CBS4’s Mekialaya White asked MSU Denver Sports Professor Kelly Evans to weigh in.

“With Rob Walton especially at the helm, we have a lot more opportunities with the Denver Broncos than we did before. Especially with the cash influx and renovations that will hopefully be done to upgrade us into 2022, 2023. Coming off the pandemic, we’re not the only city that could’ve used this, but thank goodness it’s Denver,” Evans said with a smile.

Evans says ownership starts with developing a strategic, long-term plan.

“They’re the people that need to see things form a holistic viewpoint – to say we’re doing this in 10 years so this is what we need to do. Negotiating deals and making sure we’re in good with the city,” she said.

Once those new owners are in place, how they run the team is crucial. She says the first point of attack should be local: Get ingrained in the community.

“They are the face of the team, which means they are the face of the community. Making sure that we have an owner that not only the community believes in but the NFL, as a league, believes in them.”

There’s a lot of potential this season, says Evans.

“The potential not just with the new owner, but with Russell Wilson on the team our fandom has grown stronger. We’re all so excited to see what can happen.”