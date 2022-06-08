By Danielle Chavira
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police arrested a 61-year-old man accused of harassing teenage girls in the area. The first report came from the Poudre River Whitewater Park in May. Victims told police the man, identified as Douglas MacTaggart, made sexually-explicit statements, tried to get them to smoke marijuana and also tried to show them explicit material.
The victims say he left, but they called police.
Days later, officers responded to a report of a man following a teenager and making sexually-explicit comments. It happened the next day, involving the same victim, at a different location, police say.
The victim entered a store, where MacTaggart allegedly followed them and continued to approach her. Police say the victim told an employee who then called police.
Even though the suspect left the store, police arrested him later in May.
MacTaggart was issued a $10,000 cash/surety bond and faces numerous charges including stalking, harassment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police say there might be more victims. Anyone with more information is asked to call Officer Scott Brittingham at 970-221-6555.