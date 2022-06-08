DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver District judge overturned a decision to revoke Pinkerton Security’s license. The revocation was issued last summer by former Denver Excise and Licenses Executive Director Ashley Kilroy.
While there is no requirement for security guard licensing at the state level, Denver claims to have some of the strictest regulations and requires security guard licensing.
“The Department of Excise and Licenses and Denver City Attorney’s Office are reviewing the decision and will announce the next steps the city will take following review,” a department spokesman stated in an email to CBS4.
A security guard employed by Pinkerton was involved a deadly shooting at dueling protests in downtown Denver in October of 2020.
If the latest ruling is upheld, Pinkerton would be allowed to operate in Denver again.