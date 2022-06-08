Waltons' Purchase Of The Broncos Is Most Expensive Deal For A Sports Franchise EverThe Waltons, heirs to the Walmart fortune and America's richest family, have won the bidding to purchase the Denver Broncos in the most expensive deal for a sports franchise anywhere in the world.

Charlie Blackmon Hits 200th Home Run Of His CareerCharlie Blackmon hit his 200th home run of his career on Tuesday night, and it came on the 11th anniversary of his debut in the major leagues.

How Do The Avalanche Stack Up Against The Remaining Eastern Conference Teams?We don't know which Eastern Conference team the Avs will face in the Stanley Cup Final just yet, but let's take a look at the possible matchups.

Youth Hockey Continues To See Growth In Colorado As Avalanche Head To Stanley Cup FinalHockey has grown massively in Colorado since before the Avalanche arrived from Quebec City in 1990-91. In the mid 1980s Colorado had 3,854 players, in 2021-22 the number is 15,547.

New To Hockey? Here's A Crash Course On Rules And Terms You Might Hear With The Avalanche In The Stanley Cup FinalThe Avs are playing for the Stanley Cup! Are you just getting into hockey? Here's a list of terms and rules you may see when you watch the games.

Colorado Avalanche Win Battle Of Attrition To Reach Stanley Cup FinalThe Avalanche didn't make it through the series unscathed, but they are moving on to face the New York Rangers or back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Cup Final next week.