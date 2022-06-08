DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are just days away from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, and while we still don’t know the date of the game or who they’ll play, we can take a look at how they stacked up against both remaining Eastern Conference teams this regular season.

New York Rangers

The Avs faced the New York Rangers twice this season back in December 2021. The Avs won both those games, 7-3 in the first matchup in New York and 4-2 in the second at Ball Arena. Neither goalies Pavel Francouz or Igor Shesterkin played in either of those games. .

So how do the Avs lines match up with the Rangers lines? Here’s a breakdown of the regular season stats, using pairings in Game 4 of each Conference Final.

Forwards

C Nathan MacKinnon (COL) – 88 points, 32 goals, 56 assists, +22 +/- in 65 games played

C Mika Zibanejad (NYR) – 81 points, 29 goals, 52 assists, +30 +/- in 81 games played

RW Mikko Rantanen (COL) – 92 points, 36 goals, 56 assists, +35 +/- in 75 games played

RW Frank Vatrano (NYR) – 13 points, 8 goals, 5 assists, +6 +/- in 13 games played

LW Gabriel Landeskog (COL) – 59 points, 30 goals, 29 assists, +27 +/- in 51 games played

LW Chris Kreider (NYR) – 77 points, 52 goals, 25 assists, +19 +/- in 81 games played

Defensemen

D Cale Makar (COL) – 86 points, 28 goals, 58 assists, +48 +/- in 77 games played

D Ke’Andre Miller (NYR) – 20 points, 7 goals, 13 assists, +20 +/- in 82 games played

D Devon Toews (COL) – 57 points, 13 goals, 44 assists, +52 +/- in 66 games played

D Jacob Trouba (NYR) – 39 points, 11 goals, 28 assists, +25 +/- in 81 games played

Goalies

G Pavel Francouz (COL) – 18-15, .916 save pct. in 21 games played

G Igor Shesterkin (NYR) – 36-13, .935 save pct. in 53 games played

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Avs played the Lightning twice in the 2021-2022 regular season, sweeping the season series. The first game was on October 23rd, 2021, where Colorado won 4-3 in a shootout. Pavel Francouz did not play in either game, but the Avs did face and beat Lightning goalie Andre Vasilevskiy in both games. The second game came on February 10th, where the Avs won 3-2 in regulation.

So how do the Avs lines match up with the Lightning lines? Here’s a breakdown of the regular season stats, using pairings in Game 4 of each Conference Final.

Forwards

C Nathan MacKinnon (COL) – 88 points, 32 goals, 56 assists, +22 +/- in 65 games played

C Ross Colton (TBL) – 39 points, 22 goals, 17 assists, +4 +/- in 79 games played

RW Mikko Rantanen (COL) – 92 points, 36 goals, 56 assists, +35 +/- in 75 games played

RW Corey Perry (TBL) – 40 points, 19 goals, 21 assists, +9 +/- in 82 games played

LW Gabriel Landeskog (COL) – 59 points, 30 goals, 29 assists, +27 +/- in 51 games played

LW Nick Paul (TBL) – 14 points, 5 goals, 9 assists, +4 +/- in 21 games played

Defenseman

D Cale Makar (COL) – 86 points, 28 goals, 58 assists, +48 +/- in 77 games played

D Victor Hedman (TBL) – 85 points, 20 goals, 65 assists, +21 +/- in 82 games played

D Devon Toews (COL) – 57 points, 13 goals, 44 assists, +52 +/- in 66 games played

D Jan Rutta (TBL) – 18 points, 3 goals, 15 assists, +25 +/- in 25 games played

Goalies

G Pavel Francouz (COL) – 18-15, .916 save pct. in 21 games played

G Andre Vasilevskiy (TBL) – 39-18, .916 save pct. in 63 games played

The time, date, and opponent for the 2022 Stanley Cup Final have not yet been determined. You can catch comprehensive reporting on CBS4 News at 10 each night after every game, and up-to-the-minute coverage and analysis on CBSDenver.com and CBS News Colorado, our 24-hour streaming channel.