(CBS4) – Charlie Blackmon hit his 200th home run of his career on Tuesday night, and it came on the 11th anniversary of his debut in the major leagues. The Colorado Rockies outfielder didn’t enter the game in San Francisco until the sixth inning as a pinch hitter.
The three-run shot off Giants pitcher Jose Alvarez went into McCovey Cove and helped the Rockies to a 5-3 win.
“Charlie’s the leader of this team. We know when he’s not starting he’s going to find his way into the game at some point,” Connor Joe said. “For him to come up in that situation is just Charlie Blackmon being Charlie.”
On the 11th anniversary of his MLB debut, Chuck Nazty hit home run 2⃣0⃣0⃣!
Baseball man 🥹 pic.twitter.com/0hCx9FNw1s
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 8, 2022
Rockies manager Bud Black said the home run “Gave us a huge lift.”
“It was serendipitous for Chuck but we’ve seen him do this before,” Black said. “How ironic. That was a big swing for us. That was a really good swing.”
The outfielder has 9 home runs so far this season.
