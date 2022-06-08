(CBS4) – Investigators want help gathering information from anyone who might have seen a recent crash between a marked Boulder police patrol car and another car.
The crash took place just after 7:30 p.m. on May 31 at the intersection of 28th Street and Canyon Boulevard.
The patrol car was traveling northbound on 28th when there was a crash with the suspect vehicle — a silver Chevrolet Malibu — heading westbound on Canyon from the 29th Street Mall.
There were no injuries to the two officers in the patrol car or the driver of the Chevy. Everyone involved in the crash was evaluated by medics at the scene.
Anyone with any information can call Officer D. Bergh at 720-648-0546; reference case 22-05141.
