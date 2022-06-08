(CBS4/AP) – Communities across Colorado are taking a second look at gun laws. Several are moving forward with stricter controls.
The cities of Boulder, Louisville and Superior passed new gun laws on Tuesday night, while Lafayette set a second reading for their new restrictions.
Boulder passed a package of laws, including a ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons similar to one that was overturned shortly before 10 people were killed in a shooting at a King Soopers.
Boulder originally passed an assault weapons ban in 2018 in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. However, a judge declared it invalid in March 2021, ruling that only state or federal laws can limit the possession, sale and transfer of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.
State lawmakers later changed the law to allow cities to pass gun measures.
