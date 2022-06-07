FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman accused of holding a child at gunpoint in a school parking lot is once again behind bars after failing to appear in court. Kayla Dreiling, accused of holding a girl named Devyn at gunpoint during an attempted robbery at Poudre High School, failed to appear in court last month after being bonded out of jail.

According to Fort Collins Police, Dreiling was arrested in northern Fort Collins on Friday night after weeks of evading police. A spokesperson for Fort Collins Police told CBS4 that Dreiling, and another person, were located at a hotel along North College Avenue. Police attempted to make contact with the duo, both of whom had warrants. That’s when police say Dreiling and the other individual ran from police. A short while later officers were able to locate Dreiling and arrest her.

The other individual in the case was found in a nearby shed and was arrested.

In an exclusive interview with CBS4, the teenaged victim of the attempted robbery in August of 2021 said the incident caused her significant emotional trauma. The teen, who simply wanted to be identified as “Devyn” said she was the one who was allegedly held at gunpoint by Dreiling.

Devyn’s mother said her daughter was cornered by Dreiling in the parking lot of Poudre High School during the school day. Dreiling allegedly asked to use the teen’s phone before then trying to steal her vehicle. Devyn was able to fight back and get away, later contacting a Fort Collins Police SRO in the school who helped locate Dreiling.

The family said Dreiling failing to appear in court was causing old wounds to be reopened, as Devyn was mentally prepared to get the court case over with before her senior year of high school.

Now, with Dreiling behind bars on a significantly increased bond, the family tells CBS4 they are once again hoping to have their day in court with the woman accused of attacking their child on school property.