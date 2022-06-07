CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

(CBS4) – A few Denver Broncos players got to put their hockey knowledge to the test recently amid the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Playoffs run that has led the Avs to the Cup round.

Nathaniel Hackett, head coach of the Denver Broncos, cheers for the Colorado Avalanche in Game Two of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena on June 2, 2022.

Nathaniel Hackett, head coach of the Broncos, cheers for the Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at Ball Arena. (credit: Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Denver Broncos sports journalist Phil Milani interviewed offensive guard Dalton Risner, running back Javonte Williams, wide receiver KJ Hamler, offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz and safety Justin Simmons.

Questions ranged from what does it mean to “light the lamp?” and “lose chiclets?” There was also a range of answers, misses and successes.

Of course many of us know lighting the lamp is what we love to see the Avs do when they score a goal. Although many already have, we hate to see when our favorite players lose a few teeth or chiclets during a game. Some have even lost a couple during a practice here and there.

For some more hockey lingo, the NCAA website has a pretty good list for all.

With the Avs heading to the Stanley Cup Final, there will be plenty more hockey talk all over, with a big focus on the team from Colorado.

Players of the Colorado Avalanche stand for the singing of the national anthem prior to Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers on June 6, 2022 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Avs await the team that will become their Eastern Conference opponent, as the New York Rangers and defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lighting remained undecided 2-1 in favor of New York as of Tuesday, June 7.

Jack Lowenstein