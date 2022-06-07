(CBS4) – A few Denver Broncos players got to put their hockey knowledge to the test recently amid the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Playoffs run that has led the Avs to the Cup round.
Denver Broncos sports journalist Phil Milani interviewed offensive guard Dalton Risner, running back Javonte Williams, wide receiver KJ Hamler, offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz and safety Justin Simmons.
Questions ranged from what does it mean to “light the lamp?” and “lose chiclets?” There was also a range of answers, misses and successes.
.@Avalanche — we hope you light the lamp, hit the 5-hole, avoid the sin bin, don’t lose any chiclets and maybe drop your mitts.
Here’s to putting the biscuit in the basket many times tonight! pic.twitter.com/CIjo19ETZu
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 2, 2022
Of course many of us know lighting the lamp is what we love to see the Avs do when they score a goal. Although many already have, we hate to see when our favorite players lose a few teeth or chiclets during a game. Some have even lost a couple during a practice here and there.
For some more hockey lingo, the NCAA website has a pretty good list for all.
With the Avs heading to the Stanley Cup Final, there will be plenty more hockey talk all over, with a big focus on the team from Colorado.
The Avs await the team that will become their Eastern Conference opponent, as the New York Rangers and defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lighting remained undecided 2-1 in favor of New York as of Tuesday, June 7.
