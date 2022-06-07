Monday and Tuesday brought near normal temperatures to Colorado, but the next few days the summer sizzle is heading our way.
Wednesday, western Colorado and the high country start to heat up! The Front Range and plains stay fairly mild as a cold front pushes through on Tuesday night.
Then the heat heads in on Thursday for the eastern side of the state. We could crack into the 90s for the Front Range and some areas of the plains are going to be close to 100 degrees.
We stay hot through early next week, with highs in the mid 90s this weekend.