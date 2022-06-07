(CBS4) – You might notice some more changes during your next trip to Denver International Airport.
The airport opened a new facility for three new commuter airlines in Concourse C:
– Boutique Air
– Denver Air Connection
– Southern Airways Express
It also comes with more amenities, including an outdoor patio and pet relief areas.
