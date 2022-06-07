New To Hockey? Here's A Crash Course On Rules and Terms You Might Hear With The Avalanche In The Stanley Cup FinalThe Avs are playing for the Stanley Cup! Are you just getting into hockey? Here's a list of terms and rules you may see when you watch the games.

Colorado Avalanche Win Battle Of Attrition To Reach Stanley Cup FinalThe Avalanche didn't make it through the series unscathed, but they are moving on to face the New York Rangers or back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Cup Final next week.

Avs Sweep The Oilers, Head To Stanley Cup Final For The First Time Since 2001Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:19 into overtime, and Colorado rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5, completing a four-game sweep and sending the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.

Avs Watch Parties Raise $117,000 For Colorado ChildrenAs the Colorado Avalanche fought to secure a Stanley Cup Final appearance, thousands of Avs fans packed into Ball Arena for a watch party.

