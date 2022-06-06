By Danielle Chavira
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney’s office in Boulder County formally charged a 25-year-old man of manslaughter after police say he supplied someone with fentanyl pills and that person died. The Boulder County Drug Task Force first started investigating the death on April 25.
They identified Lucero as the suspect and set up a time and place to buy drugs from him as undercover officers.
On May 26, they met Lucero where they arrested him and say they found a small black scale with white residue in his vehicle. They say they also found a handgun. When he was taken to jail, they also found more than 75 fentanyl pills on his person.
Now, Lucero faces numerous charges including manslaughter, possession with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The DA’s office says two additional special drug offender charges yield 8-32 years in prison each.
RELATED: Gov. Jared Polis Signs Fentanyl Bill Into Law
“Under the law at the time of the victim’s death, the defendant faces a presumptive sentence of 4 – 12 years in state prison for Manslaughter. If this death had occurred after House Bill 22-1326 went into effect, this dealer would have faced a presumptive sentence of 8 – 32 years in state prison for causing the death of the victim,” the district attorney’s office said.
Lucero is expected back in court on June 23.