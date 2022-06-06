DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have arrested a woman in connection with an 8-year-old’s death. 61-year-old Susan Baffour has been taken into custody.

On Friday morning around 8:20 a.m., officers from the Denver Police Department were called out to the 1900 block of North Ulster Street. That’s where they said they found an 8-year-old boy dead, and began investigating the incident as a homicide. Neighbors told CBS4 they saw multiple police officers on scene, as well as crime scene investigators. It’s the news no neighbor wants to wake up to.

“I think it’s extremely heartbreaking and tragic,” said Gerylann Castellano, who lives in the area. “It makes me extremely sad, because we’ve probably seen this boy, you know, because everyone is playing.”

The initial investigation led police to arrest Baffour, the boy’s great-aunt. Police said she is now being held for investigation of first degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. How the boy died is unknown.

“It’s sad that he’s not going to have a future or his own family,” said Noemi Garcia. “I think it’s very, very ridiculous that somebody would do that to a child or anybody.”

Now neighbors like Castellano and Garcia wonder if more could have been done to support the child.

“Could someone have gotten this poor little boy help? Were there circumstances maybe that people knew that nobody said something?” Castellano added. “To me it’s so important to please, please ask for help.”

These neighbors are now going to bed each night a heavy heart, and hope that the young boy is resting in peace.

“Remember him for who he is,” Garcia said.

Police have not released the name of the child. His identity will be released by the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office. A police spokesperson said the final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney’s office.