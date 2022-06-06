DENVER (CBS4) – Election ballots are now in the mail ahead of the Colorado Primary on June 28. Colorado is a same-day voter registration state allowing you to register and cast a ballot in person through 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Colorado allows unaffiliated voters to vote in either Democratic or Republican primary but not both. If voters have not registered their preference for a specific party ballot by June 6, they will receive both ballots. Be sure to only return one, if both are returned both will be invalidated.
Races include contests for State House and Senate seats, statewide offices including governor and Congressional seats.
Find more important information about the Colorado Primary and the races.