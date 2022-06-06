CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Campaign 2022, Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4) – Election ballots are now in the mail ahead of the Colorado Primary on June 28. Colorado is a same-day voter registration state allowing you to register and cast a ballot in person through 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Colorado allows unaffiliated voters to vote in either Democratic or Republican primary but not both. If voters have not registered their preference for a specific party ballot by June 6, they will receive both ballots. Be sure to only return one, if both are returned both will be invalidated.

(credit: CBS)

Races include contests for State House and Senate seats, statewide offices including governor and Congressional seats.

Find more important information about the Colorado Primary and the races.