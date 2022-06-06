LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Construction crews broke ground on the first home destroyed by the Marshall Fire to be rebuilt in Louisville. The home sits on the northeast side of the burn scar.
On Monday, backhoes started moving dirt around — five months after the fire.
Last month, the first rebuilding permit was issued in Superior.
Last week, a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against Boulder County by a company in Florida. CERES claimed the city and county did not follow protocol in selecting a debris cleanup company for the fire victims.