Our southeastern plains were hit hard by severe weather on Monday, and more severe storms are possible on Tuesday. We are looking at a bumpy afternoon with large hail and strong wind likely in these storms.
The closer to Kansas and Nebraska, the better chance for the severe storms.
The rest of us are looking at isolated storms with mild temperatures. For the most part, Tuesday will be a fairly typical early June day in Colorado. Low 80s, sunshine and afternoon storms possible.
We get hot later this week with highs in the 90s possible by Thursday!