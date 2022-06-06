DENVER (CBS4) – A chance for late day thunderstorms is very common in June. The chance for those storms on Monday is better than normal meaning most neighborhoods should get at least light rain and hear a few rumbles of thunder.

The morning on Monday will be dry everyone except in the mountains where a few light rain or showers are possible. Any snow will be limited the highest peaks and mountains passes. Then clouds will increase along the Front Range during the early afternoon followed by a chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m.

Storm coverage will be better than Sunday meaning more areas will get wet. The chance for wet weather will reach at least 50% during the late afternoon and early evening hours. The exact location of showers and thunderstorms is virtually impossible to predict but the weather model below gives a suggestion of how the radar may appear around 5 p.m. Monday.

The good news for Denver and the Front Range is the threat for severe weather including large hail and damaging wind is extremely low. The threat is somewhat higher farther east there is a marginal to slight risk for thunderstorms becoming severe closer to Kansas and Nebraska. Communities such as Burlington, Lamar, and Springfield could have large hail and damaging wind. The threat of a tornado in Colorado on Monday is low.

In terms of temperatures, the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will be very close to normal for the first half of June with about 80 degrees in the afternoon.

The chance for late day thunderstorms should drop considerably on Tuesday and will stay relatively low through the upcoming weekend. But as the chance for daily thunderstorms goes down, temperatures will go up. The warmest temperature in Denver so far this year is 90 degrees back on May 11th. We should at least tie for the warmest day of the year on Thursday and again on Saturday.