(CBS4) — Denver City Council is working to come up with a solution to help make housing more affordable. A proposal was made possible by a state bill that recently passed.
The bill allows cities like Denver to require affordable housing on all new for-rent or for-sale housing.
So this policy is meant to ensure, as those new homes are built in Denver, more affordable housing is built as well, which is a big need right now.
The city says between 2010 and 2019 the median rent in Denver increased by 77%. The median home value increased by 79%, while the median income for a 2-person household only increased by 32%.
One in three households in Denver is now struggling to afford housing.
The city’s proposal would require new housing construction sites to build a certain number of affordable units as well. Or they can pay a fee instead.
City council will vote on the “Expanding Housing Affordability” proposal at their meeting at 5:30 p.m.