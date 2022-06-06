DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will honor one of the greatest teams in franchise history with a halftime ceremony this season.
During halftime of the Broncos’ October 23rd afternoon game against the New York Jets, players, coaches, and staff from the Super Bowl XXXII team will reunite on the field for a celebration honoring the championship run.
“The 25th anniversary of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl championship is a special occasion deserving of a tribute that celebrates how much the 1997 team means to our organization and fans,” President & CEO Joe Ellis said. “During an unforgettable season, that iconic team overcame tremendous adversity to deliver a long-awaited World Championship to our fans as double-digit underdogs in Super Bowl XXXII. Along with all of Broncos Country, we’re excited to honor the many great players, coaches and staff from the 1997 Super Bowl-champion Broncos to highlight this year’s Homecoming Weekend.”
Quarterback John Elway and Head Coach Mike Shanahan led the team to a 12-4 regular season record, a Wild Card playoff berth, and the Super Bowl XXXII title.
The 1997 team finished with a 3,000-yard passer (Elway), a 1,000-yard rusher (Terrell Davis), and two 1,000-yard receivers (Rod Smith and Shannon Sharpe). Elway, Davis, Sharpe, and Center Tom Nalen headlined the Pro Bowl team that year.
The team’s defense was not shabby, either. The Broncos ranked 5th in total defense that year, let by first-team All-Pro linebacker John Mobley and Pro-Bowl Defensive End Neil Smith.
The Broncos beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 42-17 in the Wild Card game, the Kansas City Chiefs 14-10 in the Divisional Round game, and the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-21 to earn a trip to Super Bowl XXXII. They entered that game as 11-point underdogs against Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers, but beat the defending champions 31-24.
In the win, the Broncos ended the NFC’s 14-year Super Bowl win streak and became the second Wild Card team ever to win a Super Bowl.