FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A missing tuber was located Saturday night after an hours-long search of the Poudre River in Fort Collins. Fort Collins police, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County search crews searched the river and the shoreline starting about 4 p.m. Saturday.
After over 2 hours of searching along the shore and from the air with a drone, crews transitioned to a land-focused search.
The man was found safe shortly after 8 p.m.
Firefighters said now is a dangerous time to float the river as snowmelt makes the river deeper, faster and colder.