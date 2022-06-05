GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Greenwood Village City Council will consider a ban on gun sales in residential areas. This comes after residents filed a petition when they discovered a gun shop operating out of a home.
Jason Pratt’s home in the Orchard Hills neighborhood in Greenwood Village is also his business: Tomcat Tactical Firearms & Training. Some residents expressed concern when they learned of its existence.
Some want the business moved out of the neighborhood and into a commercial area. Initially, there was no official action taken at city council meetings.
Now, the matter of banning gun sales in residential areas is on the Greenwood Village City Council’s agenda for Monday night.