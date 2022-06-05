DENVER (CBS4)– More than 100 Girl Scouts attended the “Build Like A Girl” event in Denver over the weekend. The girls ranged in age from kindergarten to high school seniors.
They got to be a part of hands-on demonstrations. The event brought in local businesses specializing in construction, manufacturing and fabrication.
Those are crucial fields as Colorado is experiencing a boom in construction. The industry is projected to gain 400,000 new jobs by 2030. The hope is to inspire more women to be part of that workforce.