(CBS4) – Oilers Forward Evander Kane has been suspended one game by the National Hockey League for boarding Avalanche Forward Nazem Kadri during Saturday’s game.
Kadri was hurt and will miss the rest of the series as a result of the injury. The NHL said it took into account the penalty (boarding), the injury Kadri suffered, and Kane’s history of suspensions.
The Avalanche are up 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals against the Oilers, and will try to close out the series on Monday on the road. If they win, they’ll make their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals since 2001, when they beat the New Jersey Devils to win their second Stanley Cup.