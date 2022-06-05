ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Englewood have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead. The crash happened in the 4400 block of South Broadway on Saturday morning.

Officers rushed to the scene about 8:37 a.m. where the suspect vehicle had rolled over onto its roof.

Investigators determined that the pedestrian was crossing South Broadway when the adult male was struck by the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The car collided with the pedestrian before smashing into the brick building at 4455 South Broadway. Witnesses told CBS4 that the man was walking his bicycle across the street when he was hit.

The car then rolled over and stopped on its roof in the southbound lanes of traffic on South Broadway. A male was seen running from the car after the crash. Two females inside the car had to be extradited and were rushed to the hospital with serious industries.

That male has been identified as Edwin Solano, 20, of Thornton. Police have issued an arrest warrant for several charges including failing to remain at the scene after an accident involving death, and failure to remain at the scene after an accident involving serious bodily injury.

The pedestrian died at the scene and has not yet been identified.

South Broadway remained closed until 3 p.m. Saturday. The sidewalk in front of the businesses that the car smashed into will remain closed until Monday due to the damage to the building.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Edwin Solano is urged to call 911 or the Englewood Police Department (303-761-7410).